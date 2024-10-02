Agriculture Expo in Grand Falls-Windsor this weekend

This coming weekend there will be an Agriculture Expo at the Joe Byrne Arena in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The annual event features farmers, industry experts, and agriculture enthusiasts. It also highlights the importance of the province’s agriculture and agri-food industry through a farmers’ market, informational booths, educational experiences, and family activities.

Admission to the Agriculture Expo is free with donations being accepted to Brett’s Stand for Diabetes, a charity started by a local farming family that helps families of children with diabetes access resources, supplies and costly technologies.

Agriculture Expo 2024 is hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Agriculture and supported by the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.