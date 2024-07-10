After several delays, Argentia service to begin this evening

Following several successful days of port trials and integration activities, Marine Atlantic has confiurmed advise that the Argentia service will begin this evening, with the first official crossing of the Ala’suinu to depart North Sydney at approximately 1730.

While the Argentia service will officially start today, there will be an additional impact to the July 17-18 crossings. Due to requirements to complete familiarization and drills as part of Marine Atlantic’s safety management system, and the availability of personnel to complete these activities, two days are being set aside for additional port trials.

Customers impacted by the cancellation of the July 17-18 Argentia crossings will be re-routed through the Gulf service (Port aux Basques – North Sydney). All customers will receive notifications and an updated itinerary with their new reservation details. These customers will receive compensation in accordance with Marine Atlantic policy. Customers who wish to discuss alternate travel arrangements are encouraged to visit www.marineatlantic.ca or contact the Reservations Team at 1-800-341-7981.

“I want to extend my apologies to all customers who have been impacted by our schedule adjustment. I also want to thank the Marine Atlantic employees who have shown such commitment and dedication in providing service to our customers,” says Murray Hupman, President and CEO of Marine Atlantic. “The Ala’suinu is now ready to enter service and we believe customers will be impressed with the many features and amenities that will be offered.”