Additional Improvements for Medical Transportation Assistance

On Monday, Minister of Labrador Affairs Lisa Dempster provided additional details on improvements for patients who avail of the Medical Transportation Assistance Program.

Residents in the Labrador-Grenfell Health Zone can receive a new 85 per cent flight assistance rate for anyone travelling in and out of the province with airfare costs greater than $8,000 over a 12-month period.

The $400 deductible for residents of health zones on the island will be eliminated for those who travel for medical appointments out of the province.

All residents of the province are entitled to the same airfare assistance rates when they must travel out-of-province to access specialized insured medical services.

The extra financial help for patients and their escorts is offered upfront or after travel is complete and consists of $1,000 in total which can be applied towards the cost of the first eligible flight(s), 75 per cent towards additional eligible airfare costs between $1,000 and $8,000; and

85 per cent towards costs greater than $8,000 accumulated over a 12-month period.

Increases will also be made to the claimable per diem rate for purchased accommodations and an increase in the private vehicle mileage rate.