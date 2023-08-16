Additional funding announced for high-speed internet in Labrador

MP Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs announced $10.3 million in federal funding on Tuesday to bring high-speed Internet to more regions of Labrador.

This funding is in addition to over $22 million that was announced in 2022 to bring high-speed Internet to more than 1,000 Indigenous households in Hopedale, Makkovik, Nain, Natuashish, Postville and Rigolet.

The federal government has a target of ensuring 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.