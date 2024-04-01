Additional Carbon Tax added to fuels

It will cost a bit more to fuel up today as the Carbon Tax increase comes into effect.

As of today, gasoline prices have increased by 3.8 cents per litre. 17.61 cents per litre of gas prices is now carbon tax.

Diesel increased by 4.7 cents, and 21.39 cents of the cost is carbon tax.

The federal Carbon Tax rate for propane heating fuel increased from 10.06 cents per litre to 12.38 cents per litre, a net increase of 2.32 cents per litre

Furnace oil and stove oil heating fuels are currently exempt from the federal Carbon Tax.

The regular weekly fuel adjustment will take place on Thursday.