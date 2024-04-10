Activist Film Collective Meets Fundraising Goal, Offers Online Screening

Activist Film Collective, a St. John’s-based film screening collective, will be hosting its first online screening of Three Promises by Yousef Srouji.

Three Promises by Yousef Srouji is the story of a mother’s conversations with God, and the promises she makes to ensure her family’s safety during the Second Intifada. Blending the voice of the present with impressive family footage, Yousef completes the story begun by his mother, thus averting the act of forgetting.

The online screening event will feature a panel discussion and breakout rooms to further explore themes in the film.

The date will be announced soon. This event will be available to everyone in the province and there is no cost. Sign language will be available upon request. Registration is available on the Social Justice Co-op NL website.