A wet morning drive for many areas

Rain has started on the west coast of the Island and roads are wet as a result. Strong winds are also expected in the Wreckhouse area today. In Central, roads are wet in the Gander area with fog. Elsewhere across the Island, roads are dry.

In Labrador, roads are wet in southern and western areas.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating potential delays to crossings this morning due to forecasted weather conditions.

The MV Kamutik W is on a load-and-go schedule southbound due to impending weather. The vessel is expected to arrive in Natuashish at 9:00 a.m.

No flight delays have been reported at St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, or Deer Lake Regional Airport.