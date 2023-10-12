A wet and foggy drive this morning

Once again this morning, roads are wet across Newfoundland and Labrador. There are also areas of fog, particularly in the Port Saunders, Corner Brook, Badger, Grand Falls-Windsor, Burin Peninsula, and Avalon Peninsula areas.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on time this morning.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flight AC2254 from Halifax is cancelled and Air Canada flight AC2253 to Halifax is cancelled.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.