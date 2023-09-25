A quiet week ahead as a large high-pressure centre settles across the region

Tonight’s weather across Newfoundland will be mostly clear with lows ranging from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius. Some areas might experience slightly cooler temperatures with a chance of patchy frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the Island for tonight.
Tomorrow, expect sunny skies and mild temperatures in the middle teens, perfect for outdoor activities. However, the eastern and central parts of the island will see some high clouds increasing in the afternoon.
Labrador is in for a cooler night, with temperatures dropping to lows of 3 to 7 degrees Celsius. The western parts of the region will likely see the chilliest conditions. As we head into Tuesday, the Big Land’s weather brings a mix of temperatures, with highs ranging from 8 to 16 degrees Celsius. Coastal areas will be on the cooler side.
The rest of this week looks fairly tranquil as an area of high-pressure sets up shop. Expect highs in the teens and lows in the single digits across the board. Sunshine will be plentiful and overnight will be clear and crisp, with some pockets of fog.
We can thank this tranquil weather to a ridge in the jet stream that is going to be stuck west of the region for the next few days.