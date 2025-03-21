A mix of increases and decreases in fuel prices this week

On the Island, gas increased by up to 2.3 cents per litre, diesel decreased by up to 3.5 cents, furnace oil heating fuel decreased by 3.05 cents, and propane heating fuel will dropped by 4.2 cents.

The maximum price adjustments in Labrador this week reflect changes in market commodity prices in western areas of Labrador and the implementation of changes for Labrador resulting from the review.

For Western Labrador and Churchill Falls gas went up by 2.8 cents, diesel decreased by 3.0 cents, and stove oil decreased by 3.25 cents.

In Cartwright, gas went down 16.5 cents, diesel decreased 14.5 cents, and stove oil went down 18.32 cents.

In Zones 10, 11, 11a, 12 and 14, gas increased by 0.6 cents, diesel increased by 0.6 cents, and stove oil increased by 0.50 cents.

Propane heating fuel in all areas changed in the range of -11.2 cents to +2.6 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, March 28.