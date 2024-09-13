A great Friday morning drive across NL

Mostly good driving conditions across the province this morning. There are some fog patches in Badger and Doyles. In Happy Valley-Goose Bay there are some showers.

Ferries are on time across the province.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1572 and 1573 are cancelled and Air Canada flights 2251 and 1575 are delayed. Porter flights 237 and 296 are delayed. At the Gander International Airport, Air Canada Flight 1556 is late. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 901 is cancelled.