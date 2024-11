On the Island, there are a few icy patches on the Trans Canada Highway to Intersection Route 101 and from the St. Anthony Airport to Roddickton. From Roddickton to Plum Point and Roddickton to Englee roads are partly snow-covered with icy sections.

In Labrador, roads are mostly bare and wet with icy and slushy patches.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The vessel is expected to arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 6:00 p.m.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.