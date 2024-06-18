A brilliant Tuesday is on tap!

Good Tuesday morning!
The weather across the Province today will be lovely! Expect sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the lower and mid-20s for most of the Island and a good chunk of the Big Land. There will be some cooler locals, but those will generally be in areas of onshore westerlies. Temperatures in these areas will be in the middle teens.
The one fly in the ointment could be a few thunderstorms in Labrador West this afternoon. Speaking of Labrador and the subsequent fires, the fire danger today will be high across much of the Province. We must exercise caution and follow local regulations regarding burning and open flames.
Temperatures for the remainder of the week, up until Friday, are only going to get warmer and the ground more dry. The fire risk is going to rise for many areas over the next few days, so I ask again that you please follow all rules and regulations when it comes to fires and burning. While we cannot control where lightning strikes and the fires that may start, we can control how we behave, and being smart with open flames this time of year isn’t a difficult task. Fires can spread out of control very quickly.
An area of high pressure will build in the south of Newfoundland, and that will bring the warmest air of the year to the Island on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a cool down for Friday. The 3-day forecast shows this well. I’ll have an updated forecast for you later today on the website and on the news this evening.
Have a great day!