50th Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Saturday

On Saturday the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame will be celebrating a milestone.

This year marks 50 years of sports history in the province.

To celebrate, the annual Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at The Rooms in St. John’s.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday as well.

This year there will be three athlete inductees. Charlie Babstock in Hockey and Soccer, Don Howse in Hockey, and Suraj P. Wadhawan in Badminton.

One “Builder” Jean (Lake) Thompson in Soccer, one Athlete/Builder Eric Easton in Racquetball, and one Veteran/Athlete Mary Oakley.

The event gets underway at 6:30 p.m.