39-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash near Trout River

A 39-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash outside Trout River on Saturday.

Rocky Harbour RCMP received the report of the crash around 8:40 p.m. It happened on a trail in the area of Chimney Cove Pond. A snowmobile left the trail and went over a wooded embankment. The lone operator was found dead down over the embankment and the heavily damaged snowmobile was located a considerable distance away. The man’s body was recovered and taken from the scene with help from snowmobilers in the community.

Evidence gathered at the scene suggests that alcohol impairment and aggressive operation may have been factors in the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

Rocky Harbour RCMP thanks all those who assisted and a special thanks to the Trout River Volunteer Fire Department, who opened the fire hall up for those in need of a warming centre.