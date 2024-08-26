36 year old faces multiple criminal charges following police raid

A stolen Ferrari and BMW are among the items seized during a police operation in Bristol’s Hope over the weekend – with one man facing multiple criminal charges.

The 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider, and 2024 BMW x3 were both reported stolen in Ontario. The high-end vehicles along with four hand guns, a rifle, ammunition, brass knuckles, and cocaine were seized by the RCMP.

Thirty-six year old Saige Peddle of Bristol Hope was arrested on Saturday, August 24th by the RCMP following the execution of search warrants at a residence in Bristol’s Hope, and a business in Carbonear. Peddle faces ten criminal charges including possession of prohibited weapons, altercation of a vehicle identification number, and unauthorized possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The investigation is continuing.