27-year-old man charged with manslaughter for 82-year-old woman’s death in 2022

Police laid charges for the death of an 82-year-old woman on Mitchell Court in St. John’s in March of 2022.

On March 16, 2022, the RNC launched an investigation after an 82-year-old woman was pronounced deceased in her home on Mitchell Court in St. John’s. Through consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was treated as a homicide by investigators.

On June 22, 2023, as a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Brandon Tobin from St. John’s was charged with manslaughter and failure to comply with court order. Tobin is currently serving a sentence on an unrelated matter in Spring Hill, Nova Scotia, and will be served with a summons to appear in Provincial Court.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere