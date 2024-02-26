Day 2 of the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games

The 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games kicked off over the weekend. Day Two at the Games features action in five different sports.

Medals will be handed out in Badminton as the Team Competition U18 Mix comes to a close with the Bronze and Gold medal games taking place at Gander Collegiate at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. Action starts at 9 a.m. as the final playoffs and consolation rounds take place leading up to the big gold medal event.

Cross-Country Skiing will also be handing out medals on Monday at the Airport Nordic Ski Club in Gander. Both the Female and Male 4×2.5 km Relay hit the trails starting at 10 a.m. The medal ceremony takes place at 12:30 p.m.

Male and Female preliminaries continue at the Gander Curling Club starting at 10:30 a.m. The Semi-Finals begin at 3:30 p.m.

It’s going to be a busy day at Gander’s Steele Community Centre with 9 games scheduled for the day. Games begin at 8 a.m. with a new game scheduled every hour and a half, with the final game of the day starting at 8 p.m.

Table Tennis will also hand out medals on Monday, with the Team Competition Female and Male matches starting the day at the Gander Evangel Pentecostal Church at 9 a.m. The Gold Medal games are scheduled for 1 p.m. Singles competition begins at 2:40 p.m. and runs throughout the day until 6:20 p.m.

Each Newfoundland and Labrador Games involves up to 1600 athletes, coaches, and managers competing in a variety of sports.

So far, Western has secured four medals, St. John’s North has three, Eastern has two medals, and the Host and Avalon group each have one medal.