$2.5 million contract awarded to demolish former Grace Hospital nurses’ residence

A $2.5 million contract has been awarded to Inflector Environmental Services for the demolition of the nurses’ residence at the site of the former Grace Hospital on LeMarchant Road in St. John’s.

It’s the next step to clearing the way for the potential site of the new hospital set for St. John’s to replace St. Clare’s Hospital.

The scope of work includes hazardous material abatement and disposal, pest control, building demolition, site security, and removal of building service lines. Professional services associated with abatement and safe removal of materials and structures is also part of the contract.

Information on tenders and requests for proposals issued and awarded by the department and other public bodies is available by visiting www.merx.com/govnl.