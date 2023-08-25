11th Annual Tickle Swim on Saturday

The Canadian Mental Health Association is preparing for the 11th Annual Tickle Swim.

Weather permitting, more than 20 swimmers, each paired with a support kayaker, will take to the open water Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. for the 11th Annual Tickle Swim.

Participants will swim from Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s to Bell Island.

This year’s Tickle Swim is expected to raise more than $50,000. The event is a key fundraiser for the association.

The decision to swim or not is made by the Tickle Swim Committee’s safety representative at 5:00 a.m. on the morning of August 26th.