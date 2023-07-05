116 fertility patients impacted in privacy breach

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services has advised the public of a privacy breach related to the distribution of an email to 116 fertility patients. The recipients of the email were inadvertently not blind copied, allowing all who received it to view the email addresses of other fertility patients.

According to a release, the Health Authority has identified all patients who have been impacted by the privacy breach and is in the process of contacting them and requesting that recipients delete the email and email addresses.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has also been notified by NL Health Services.