103 Search and Rescue Squadron to conduct exercises around St. John’s

103 Search and Rescue Squadron from 9 Wing Gander will be conducting training exercises in and around St. John’s and Conception Bay South starting tomorrow, until October 24th.

Due to this training, the public can expect frequent cormorant helicopter flights and higher than normal military activity in these areas. These search and rescue exercises will place Canadian Forces personnel, and their equipment, in scenarios to test their skills and proficiency.

It’s all in an effort to maintain the quickest and most effective response to search and rescue events, using all available assets, in the province.