Minister of Labour and MP for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl Seamus O’Regan announced $10.4 million dollars in funding to create more affordable homes in the City of St. John’s.

The money will see over 280 new homes built in St. John’s over the next three years, and an aim to build 4,100 homes in the next decade.

The money that Ottawa provided today comes from the Housing Accelerator fund, which aims to remove barriers to local initiatives to build more homes, faster.