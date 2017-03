Updated* School Closures

By

Post-Secondary:

Baie Verte CNA

– Closed all day

Corona College (Grand Falls-Windsor)

– Closed all day

Gander CNA

– – Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Grand Falls-Windsor CNA

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

St. Anthony CNA

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Western Region:

All Saints All-Grade (Grey River)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Brian Peckford Primary (Triton)

– Closed all day

Burgeo Academy (Burgeo)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Canon Richards Memorial Academy (Flower’s Cove)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Cape John Collegiate (La Scie)

– Closed all day

Cloud River Academy (Roddickton)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Copper Ridge Academy (Baie Verte)

– Closed all day

Dorset Collegiate (Pilley’s Island)

– Closed all day

French Shore Academy (Port Saunders)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Green Bay South Academy (Robert’s Arm)

– Closed all day

H.G. Fillier Academy (Englee)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Hampden Academy (Hampden)

– Closed all day

Hillside Elementary (La Scie)

– Closed all day

Indian River Academy (Springdale)

– Closed all day

Indian River High School (Springdale)

– School closed all day

Jakeman All-Grade (Trout River)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

James Cook Memorial (Cook’s Harbour)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Lourdes Elementary (Lourdes)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

M.S.B. Regional Academy (Middle Arm)

– Closed all day

Main River Academy (Pollard’s Point)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Mary Simms All-Grade (Main Brook)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Our Lady of the Cape School (Cape St. George)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Piccadilly Central High (Piccadilly)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

St. Thomas Aquinas (Port au Port)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Truman Eddison Memorial (Griquet)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Valmont Academy (King’s Point)

– Closed all day

Viking Trail Academy (Plum Point)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

White Hills Academy (St. Anthony)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Central Region:

A.R. Scammell Academy (Change Islands)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Anthony Paddon Elementary (Musgravetown)

– School closed all day

Avoca Collegiate (Badger)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Bishop White School (Port Rexton)

– Closed all day

Botwood Collegiate (Botwood)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Catalina Elementary School (Catalina)

– Closed all day

Centreville Academy (Centreville-Wareham)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Charlottetown Primary (Charlottetown, B.B)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Clarenville High School (Clarenville)

– Closed all day

Clarenvile Middle School (Clarenville)

– Closed all day

Cottrell’s Cove Academy (Cottrell’s Cove)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Discovery Collegiate (Bonavista)

– Closed all day

Exploits Valley High (Grand Falls-Windsor)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Exploits Valley Intermediate (Grand Falls-Windsor)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Fogo Island Central Academy (Fogo Island)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Forest Park Primary (Grand Falls-Windsor)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Gander Academy (Gander)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Gander Collegiate (Gander)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Gill Memorial Academy (Musgrave Harbour)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Glovertown Academy (Glovertown)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Greenwood Academy (Campbellton)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Helen Tulk Elementary (Bishop’s Falls)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Heritage Collegiate (Lethbridge)

– School closed all day

Hillview Academy (Norris Arm)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Holy Cross School Complex (Eastport)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Holy Name of Mary Academy (Lawn)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

J.M. Olds Collegiate (Twillingate)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Jane Collins Academy (Hare Bay)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Lakewood Academy (Glenwood)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Leading Tickles Primary (Leading Tickles)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Leo Burke Academy (Bishop’s Falls)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Lewisporte Academy (Lewisporte)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Lewisporte Collegiate (Lewisporte)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Lewisporte Intermediate (Lewisporte)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Lumsden Academy (Lumsden)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Matthew Elementary (Bonavista)

– Closed all day

Memorial Academy (Botwood)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

New World Island Academy (Summerford)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Pearson Academy (Wesleyville)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Phoenix Academy (Carmanville)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Point Leamington Academy (Point Leamington)

– Closed all day

Riverside Elementary (Clarenville)

– Closed all day

Random Island Academy (Hickmans Harbour)

– Closed all day

Riverwood Academy (Wing’s Point)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Sandstone Academy (Ladle Cove)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Smallwood Academy (Gambo)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Southwest Arm Academy (Little Heart’s Ease)

– Closed all day

Sprucewood Academy (Grand Falls-Windsor)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

St. Joseph’s Academy (Lamaline)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

St. Mark’s School (King’s Cove)

– Closed all day

St. Paul’s Intermediate (Gander)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Swift Current Academy (Swift Current)

– Closed all day

Tricentia Academy (Arnold’s Cove)

– Closed all day

Twillingate Island Elementary (Twillingate)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

William Mercer Academy (Dover)

– Closed for morning, update at 11:00 am

Woodland Primary (Grand Falls-Windsor)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Eastern Region

Acreman Elementary (Green’s Harbour)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

All Hallows Elementary (North River)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Amalgamated Academy (Bay Roberts)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Ascension Collegiate (Bay Roberts)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Baccalieu Collegiate (Old Perlican)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Cabot Academy (Western Bay)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Crescent Collegiate (Blaketown)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Carbonear Academy (Carbonear)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Carbonear Collegiate (Carbonear)

– – Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Coley’s Point Primary (Bay Roberts)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Holy Family Elementary (Paradise)

– No kindergarten classes due to Kinderstart

Holy Redeemer Elementary (Spaniard’s Bay)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Immaculate Conception Primary (Colliers)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Perlwin Elementary (Winterton)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Persalvic Elementary (Victoria)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Roncalli Central High (Avondale)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Roncalli Elementary (St. John’s)

– Closed for teacher PD

St. Francis School (Harbour Grace)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

St. Peter’s Elementary (Upper Island Cove)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:00 am

Tricon Elementary (Bay de Verde)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Whitbourne Elementary (Whitbourne)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am

Woodland Elementary (Dildo)

– Closed for morning, update at 10:30 am