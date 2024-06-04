Youth Charged Following Violent Assault

The RNC has charged a teen with aggravated assault following an attack on another teen.

On Friday, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to a reported assault with a weapon in the area of Portugal Cove Road in St. John’s where they found a 17-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds. A short while later officers located the 17-year-old suspect on Kenmount Road where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The female is being treated at hospital with serious injuries. The male accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

This was not a random attack., The pair were known to one another.

The RNC is asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or anyone with video footage (CCTV or dash camera) from the area of Portugal Cove Road at Higgins Line, between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to contact investigators at 709-729-8000.