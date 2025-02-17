Youth arrested after assaulting police officer on Metrobus

RNC officers responded to a disturbance on a Metrobus in St. John’s on Sunday afternoon.

Officers boarded the bus to speak with the parties involved and a 17-year-old who was not involved in the incident tried to intervene by pushing one of the officers.

When police went to arrest the male, he jumped off the bus but lost his footing in the snow and fell.

The youth was arrested and then released to his parents with a future court date for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.