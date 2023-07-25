Your Community: The Heart Play

- Home
The curtain will rise on a new original play this week in St. John’s. NTV’s Amanda Mews dropped by a rehearsal today to check out the unique comedy.
The annual George Street Festival kicks off Thursday night in downtown St. John’s. NTV’s Amanda Mews has the latest in Your Community.
The world’s most famous doll hit the big screen this week.
The long awaited Barbie movie has debuted in movie theatres here and around the world.
NTV’s Becky Daley went to the Avalon Mall today, where she spoke with fans young and old alike.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest pride event is happening in st. john’s this Sunday. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community