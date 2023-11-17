Your Community

Your Community: ‘Stuff the Truck’ food drive

Posted: November 20, 2023 8:17 pm
By Marykate O'Neill


The Town of Conception Bay South is back with their 2nd annual “Stuff the Truck” food drive. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.

