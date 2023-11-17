Your Community: ‘Stuff the Truck’ food drive

The Town of Conception Bay South is back with their 2nd annual “Stuff the Truck” food drive. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: An evening of immersive fashion with Pie NLBy Beth Penney — November 17, 2023
Saturday evening there will be a launch party happening at Hayward’s Interior, and guests are…Post Views: 216
-
Your Community: ‘Block the Jiffy’ campaign is back for the holiday seasonBy Beth Penney — November 16, 2023
Tonight in your community. The annual ‘Block The Jiffy’ campaign is back for the holiday…Post Views: 139
-
Your Community: Philanthropic achievement awards presentedBy Amanda Mews — November 15, 2023
The Association of Fundraising Professionals NL recognized people who are active in the philanthropic community…Post Views: 193