Your Community: Sock It! For Sick Kids coming up on November 18th

By Beth Penney 11 hours ago

From now until the official Sock It! For Sick Kids day on November 18th, a pop up shop will be open in the Avalon Mall’s centre court, where you can get your hands on some supplies.

