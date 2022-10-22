Your Community: Outer Cove senior hockey returns

For the first time in decades, a senior hockey team from Outer Cove will compete for a title. The Marines return to action tonight for their season opener against the St. John’s caps at Jack Byrne Arena. NTV’s Sharon Snow spoke with player James Cadigan today.
