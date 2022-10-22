Post Views: 70
News Sports Your Community

Your Community: Outer Cove senior hockey returns

By Web Team 13 hours ago

For the first time in decades, a senior hockey team from Outer Cove will compete for a title. The Marines return to action tonight for their season opener against the St. John’s caps at Jack Byrne Arena. NTV’s Sharon Snow spoke with player James Cadigan today.

video
play-sharp-fill
Post Views: 70

Scroll to top