Your Community: Ocean Sciences Centre

Looking for something to do during the summer months? Well, look no further. A trip to the Ocean Sciences Centre is sure to put a smile on your face. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.
Post Views: 0
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Your Community: All Day Dance PartyBy Amanda Mews — 1 day ago
Pride events are well underway in St. John’s. A new local collective is hosting a series of events with their “All Day Dance Party.” NTV’s Amanda Mews.Post Views: 112
-
Your Community: Perchance TheatreBy Amanda Mews — 2 days ago
Amanda Mews was in Cupids today, ahead of the Perchance Theatre’s first show of the season. Here’s what’s happening in Your Community.Post Views: 190
-
Your Community: Wheels for WishesBy Amanda Mews — 3 days ago
It’s an epic car show where automobile enthusiasts come together to show off their favourite rides while raising money for charity. NTV’s Amanda Mews has more.Post Views: 299