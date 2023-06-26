Your Community: NL athletes come out on top at 2023 Special Olympics

- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS
Athletes from this province delivered big performances at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin.
All four competitors will return to Newfoundland and Labrador with medals around their necks. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.
Every year, Clean St. John’s launches its litter cleanup campaign. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.
With summer officially underway, the Downtown St. John’s Pedestrian Mall has opened. NTV’s Amanda Mews has the details.
Family friendly performers mesmerized attendees at the Techniplex Wednesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day. NTV’s Amanda Mews reports.