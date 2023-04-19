Post Views: 42
Arts & Entertainment Your Community

Your Community: Mount Pearl Senior High students preparing for spring musical

By Marykate O'Neill April 19, 2023

Students at Mount Pearl Senior High were busy today preparing for their upcoming spring musical “Into The Woods,” and this year’s show is extra special. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.

Post Views: 42
video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top