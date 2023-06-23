Your Community: Litter Cleanup Campaign

Every year, Clean St. John’s launches its litter cleanup campaign. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.
Post Views: 0
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Downtown Pedestrian MallBy Amanda Mews — 1 day ago
With summer officially underway, the Downtown St. John’s Pedestrian Mall has opened. NTV’s Amanda Mews has the details.Post Views: 129
-
Your Community: National Indigenous Peoples DayBy Amanda Mews — 2 days ago
Family friendly performers mesmerized attendees at the Techniplex Wednesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day. NTV’s Amanda Mews reports.Post Views: 133
-
Your Community: The ‘MegaBike’ is backBy Marykate O'Neill — 2 days ago
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the latest tonight on this Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser in Your Community.Post Views: 158