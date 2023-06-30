Your Community

Your Community: July 1 activities in St. John’s

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on June 30, 2023 at 9:14 pm

July 1st is always a busy day here in the capital city. Between Memorial Day and Canada Day celebrations. There’s a little something for everyone. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is in Your Community.

Post Views: 418



video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top