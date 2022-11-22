Your Community: C.B.S. Public Library

Wanted, more doctors, more health care professionals. The province has earmarked more than $20 million dollars to bolster the ranks of health care professionals.
One of those professionals may already be here. He’s part of a wave of new arrivals. NTV’s Maria Kavatsiuk reports.
