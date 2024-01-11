Your Community: Annual Mount Pearl Frosty Fest February 9th – 17th

The annual Mount Pearl Frosty Festival is taking place February 9th – 17th this year, NTV’s Amanda Mews has the details in Your Community.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: Miss Achievement NL leadership programBy Amanda Mews — January 10, 2024
The Miss Achievement Newfoundland and Labrador leadership program, awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to…Post Views: 143
-
Your Community: Young hockey team prepares for trip of a lifetimeBy Amanda Mews — January 9, 2024
A young hockey team from this province is preparing for the trip of a lifetime…Post Views: 334
-
Your Community: Anonymous donor covers repair costs for ‘Old School Intergenerational Projects’ busBy Amanda Mews — January 8, 2024
Old School Intergenerational Projects uses a renovated bus to get the community together through the…Post Views: 149