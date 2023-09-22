Business News

World Energy GH2 Chairperson John Risley confident project will move forward

Posted: September 22, 2023 8:59 pm
By Don Bradshaw


video
play-sharp-fill

The man behind the plan to bring hydrogen production to the Bay St. George region says he’s confident the provincial government will eventually give his project the go-ahead. An environmental impact statement prepared by World Energy GH2 relating to construction of a wind-powered hydrogen plant in Stephenville is currently being reviewed by government, but company chairperson John Risley isn’t expecting the province to find any significant issues of concern within that document.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture