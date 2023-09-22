World Energy GH2 Chairperson John Risley confident project will move forward

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

The man behind the plan to bring hydrogen production to the Bay St. George region says he’s confident the provincial government will eventually give his project the go-ahead. An environmental impact statement prepared by World Energy GH2 relating to construction of a wind-powered hydrogen plant in Stephenville is currently being reviewed by government, but company chairperson John Risley isn’t expecting the province to find any significant issues of concern within that document.