N.L. dance team has world-class performance in New York

Dancers with the Lesley Oake School of Dance in Grand Falls-Windsor had a chance to shine in Times Square this past weekend.
The group has practicing and fundraising for the past year to attend Dance the World Broadway 2023 in New York City this past weekend. Not only did they win several overall awards, but they walked away with the title for World Class Studio.
Owner and directory, Lesley Penney, says they won the title banner, and they’ll also received an undetermined cash prize.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis has more coming up on NTV News First Edition.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the AuthorColleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
You Might also like
-
Arrest warrant issued for woman in SheshatshiuBy Marykate O'Neill — 2 hours ago
Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking to arrest 24-year-old June Rich and is seeking assistance from the public.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rich in relation to two counts of failing to comply with a release order. She is actively evading police.
Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.Post Views: 64
-
Updated: Young girl fatally injured in serious collision in Shea HeightsBy Earl Noble — 22 hours ago
Emergency crews descended on a Shea Heights neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon following a serious collision. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have since confirmed a young girl was rushed to hospital following the incident, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
With area residents congregating and looking on, personnel secured the area and attended to the child who was struck by vehicle on Druken Crescent, in the area of Barry Place. A child’s bicycle and helmet lay in the road at the scene. The 81-year old driver of a pickup truck involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Operational Patrol Services, as well as Accident Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services all responded to the incident, closing a portion of Druken Crescent for some time.
The RNC AI are continuing to investigate the accident and are looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Drunken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.
Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.
Earlier story: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is on scene and investigating a serious collision in Shea Heights. Druken Crescent in the area of Barry Place is closed to all traffic.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.Post Views: 825
-
Young girl on bicycle dies after being struck by pickup truck in Shea HeightsBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
A young girl has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Shea Heights Wednesday.
The RNC responded to the serious accident on Drunken Crescent in St. John’s. The girl had been riding a bicycle when she was struck. She was rushed to hospital where she sadly succumbed to her injuries a short while later. The RNC sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.
Drunken Crescent was closed to traffic while officers gathered information from the scene. The 81-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. The RNC is continuing to investigate the accident and ise looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Drunken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 99