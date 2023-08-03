Arts & Entertainment News

N.L. dance team has world-class performance in New York

By Colleen Lewis
Published on August 3, 2023 at 1:42 pm

Dancers with the Lesley Oake School of Dance in Grand Falls-Windsor had a chance to shine in Times Square this past weekend.

The group has practicing and fundraising for the past year to attend Dance the World Broadway 2023 in New York City this past weekend. Not only did they win several overall awards, but they walked away with the title for World Class Studio.

Owner and directory, Lesley Penney, says they won the title banner, and they’ll also received an undetermined cash prize.

NTV’s Colleen Lewis has more coming up on NTV News First Edition.

Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the Author
Colleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
