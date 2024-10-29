WorkplaceNL holds assessment rate steady

WorkplaceNL’s 2025 average assessment rate will remain stable at $1.73 per $100 of assessable payroll, which includes a temporary $0.21 discount.

Over half of employers will have a lower or the same assessment rate in 2025, while 38 per cent will have a higher rate.

Employers can lower their assessments while creating safer workplaces.

As well, the Maximum Compensable and Assessable Earnings will increase by 3.1 per cent for 2025, from $76,955 to $79,345. The MCAE is the maximum earnings insured per worker.

The temporary discount, which started in 2019, remains to address a surplus in the Injury Fund.

Notices of assessment rates for employers will be online this week.