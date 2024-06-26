Working Opportunities Program Removing Barriers to Training and Employment

In November of 2023, the Provincial Government launched a new Poverty Reduction Plan to improve the overall well-being of people in this province. The plan included a commitment to develop programming to help Income Support and other non-Employment Insurance (EI) eligible individuals secure meaningful and stable employment.

Today, applications are being accepted for the new Working Opportunities Program. Funded through a $3.5 million provincial investment in Budget 2024, the Working Opportunities Program will enable individuals who are not eligible for the federally funded Skills Development Program to avail of similar financial supports for training.

Working Opportunities enables non-EI eligible individuals with barriers to workforce participation and post-secondary education to retrain and upskill, creating more stable employment and improving their well-being. This program will also help address shortages in the workforce.

The program will support people eligible to attend post-secondary schooling that will lead to employment, including funding for a living allowance, child care and costs of training. Participants will attend full-time post-secondary programs that are a minimum of 12 weeks and a maximum of three years in duration at a public or private training institution in Newfoundland and Labrador

To find out more about the Working Opportunities Program, go to www.gov.nl.ca/ipgs/working-opportunities/ or visit one of their 19 Employment Centres throughout Newfoundland and Labrador www.gov.nl.ca/ipgs/department/contact-emp/