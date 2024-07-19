Woman’s remains found in suitcase, downtown death deemed homicide

The RNC has deemed a suspicious death in downtown St. John’s a homicide.

The deceased, a 33-year-old woman from Iran, was found in the area of Water Street near Springdale Street inside of a suitcase on Tuesday night (July 16). The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner believes she died several days earlier.

The suspect has been identified by the RNC Criminal Investigation Division as the spouse of the deceased. The 34-year-old Iranian man was found deceased in his downtown home on Monday (July 15).

This is believed to be a targeted event. Next-of-kin have been notified. To respect the privacy of the families, the names of the deceased are not being released.

The investigative team continues to work to put together a timeline of events and is appealing for any information or video footage from the area bordered by Lemarchant Road, east along Water Street to McBride’s Hill, and Springdale Street between July 10 and July 16.

Anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.