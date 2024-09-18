Woman wanted for robbery arrested by RCMP

Wanted woman, 28-year-old Bianca Williams was arrested on Sept. 13 by RCMP NL’s West District General Investigation Section.

In May of 2024, Williams was allegedly involved in a robbery in Deer Lake where a victim was assaulted and property was stolen. She was evading police and a warrant for her arrest was obtained.

Williams was arrested in Deer Lake on Friday, Sept. 13 and was remanded into custody over the weekend.

Williams is charged with the following offences:

Robbery

Assault

Breach of Probation

She appeared in court on Monday and was released on conditions. She is set to appear in court at a later date.