Woman found inside vacant home arrested

Sunday evening an RNC officer on routine patrols of the downtown area of St. John’s stopped to investigate some suspicious activity.

A female was observed in the upper level of a house that was supposed to be vacant. Police established a perimeter and members of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department assisted with gaining entry into the home.

Once inside, the female became combative in an attempt to get away. Police gained control of the female and placed her under arrest for breaking and entering and resisting arrest.

The 27-year-old female was conveyed to the St. John’s lockup.