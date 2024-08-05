Woman facing charges after theft in St. John’s

Just after noon on Sunday, the RNC were called to a business parking lot in the east end of St. John’s to a report of a dispute between a taxi driver and their fare.

When police located the taxi, staff from the business approached advising that the female fare had just pulled the fire alarm and had stolen merchandise from them.

The 34-year-old female was arrested and charged with Theft under $5000, Mischief for Interfering with the Use of Property, two counts of Breach of a Release Order, and Breach of Probation. The female was held to appear in court.