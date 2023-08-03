Justice News

Woman charged with impaired driving after almost hitting flag person in construction zone

Published on August 3, 2023 at 11:52 am

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after nearly hitting a flag person in a construction zone before crashing into a ditch on the Bay d’Espoir Highway.

RCMP were called around 5 p.m. Monday. It happened on Route 360 at Cat Brook. The driver provided breath samples of 210mg/100ml, well over double the legal limit, at the Bay d’Espoir Detachment.

Her vehicle was impounded and driver’s license suspended. She will appear in court Oct. 3 in Bay d’Espoir.

