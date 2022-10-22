Woman charged after crashing vehicle, boarding school bus and assaulting students

A 37-year-old Grates Cove woman is facing a number of criminal charges, including assault and refusing to comply with a breath demand, after a single-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Lower Island Cove.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Harbour Grace RCMP received the report of the crash that occurred on the Main Road in Lower Island Cove, involving a suspected impaired driver.

While police were responding, the driver of a school bus, who came upon the crash, stopped to see if help was needed. The woman involved in the crash boarded the bus, which was occupied with students from grades 7-12, and assaulted two students inside. Another bus, which was without students, arrived at the scene and stopped to assist. The woman entered that bus and was detained inside until police arrival.

Police attended the scene and the driver, Nicole Driscoll, who showed signs of impairment. She was arrested for impaired driving and assault and was transported to the detachment where she assaulted an officer and refused to provide breath samples.

Driscoll, who was on conditions of a court release order, was held in police custody. She appeared in court Wednesday today and was charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault – two counts

Assaulting a police officer

Refusing a breath demand

Failing to comply with a condition of a court release order

The investigation is continuing.