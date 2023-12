The RNC were called to the Sobeys on Ropewalk Lane for a robbery in progress yesterday.

A 23-year-old female attempted to leave the premises with a stolen turkey and was confronted by a security guard.

Once confronted, the woman pulled a hammer and spit on the male security guard who attempted to arrest the female.

Responding officers arrested the female on the scene. She is charged with robbery with violence, assault, and breach of a court order. She was held for court.