Winter driving conditions in parts of the province

Roads are snow-covered on parts of the Burin Peninsula, from Corner Brook to Deer Lake to Wiltondale, and in the St. Anthony area. Elsewhere roads are bare with wet and slushy sections. Visibility is good.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. All other ferries including Marine Atlantic is on time.

There are a few flight delays. At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 902, 921, and 922 are delayed. At the Gander International Airport, PAL flights 921 and 922 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL Airlines flight 902 is delayed.