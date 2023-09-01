Winds of change coming to Botwood

News a wind-hydrogen project will proceed to the next stage in Botwood, is being met with high expectations for economic growth.

Mayor Jim Sceviour says if developed, the project will mean jobs in the thousands and a bright economic future for the region. The Exploit’s Valley Renewable Energy Corporation has held public meetings throughout the region. The turbines are being proposed on land previously held by Abitibi for the production of pulp and paper.

Scott Sceviour has been on council for 26 years, and he says today is emotional for him. The development of the project will also see the rebuilding of the port to allow for export. It’s expected to be another 18 to 24 months before the project will proceed to the next phase.